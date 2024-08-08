688 cases of wrong side driving registered

Hyderabad: In order to enhance road safety in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, the Hyderabad traffic police conducted a special drive against ‘wrong side driving’ to avert road accidents and booked 688 cases. According to the traffic police, a special drive was conducted against wrong-way driving at several locations under the Hyderabad Commissionerate. The police booked 659 cases against two-wheelers, 221 cases against three-wheelers, and eight cases against four-wheelers.

The police said that FIRs were lodged at the respective law and order police stations. The violation is punishable under Sections 119/177 and 184 of the MV Act, which carry a penalty of Rs 1,100 or can be booked under FIR U/s 281 BNS with a punishment of imprisonment up to six months or a fine of Rs 1,000 or both.

The police also revealed that eight persons were killed and 150 were injured in the year 2023, and this year till July one person died and over 128 were injured due to wrong side driving.

During the special drive, most of the violators as a whole are alluring that they are in some emergency and have to attend medical emergencies or so on. In this scenario, it is requested of the citizens that, under the pretext of emergencies or to avoid some distance, they indulge in wrong-side driving, which endangers their lives and those of other motorists or pedestrians.

Vigilant citizens are also requested to report the traffic violations to the Hyderabad traffic police through their Facebook account, X, and traffic help line (9010203626).

Such special drives will be continued against other traffic violations as well, and suitable and stringent legal action will be taken against the motorists who endanger the lives of other commuters and pedestrians.