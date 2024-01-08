6G Implementation: Revanth to brainstorm action plan

Hyderabad: In view of tremendous response to the Abhaya Hastham programme, wherein 1.25 crore applications were received during the Praja Palana drive, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to hold a review meeting on Monday along with his ministers to work out a plan of action to implement the ‘Six Guarantees’ assured by the ruling Congress during the Assembly elections.

The Congress party has fixed a target of 100 days to implement the assurances and is confident of achieving the task. It will also digitalise all the applications by January 17 and based on the financial situation of the state, the government will work out the priorities of implementing the Six Guarantees.

The state government feels that the Centre will positively respond to their plea to mobilise loans from different sources soon. It will also mobilise revenue from land registrations and excise wing to kickstart the implementation of the guarantees.

The Chief Minister has recently said the aspirations of the people in the state were high and expectations had gone up. The government will have to come with transparent and implementable action plan without any delay. It also feels that it should be able to implement the guarantees ahead of the Lok Sabha poll notification.

This meeting is also expected to work out modalities and set the eligibility criteria of the applicants. The meeting will also discuss the feedback they had got from the public about the one-month governance by the Congress.

The Revanth Reddy government which had already released Rythu Bandhu money for over 25 lakh farmers will be discussing various options available to find money for transferring the money to remaining beneficiaries. The Chief Minister had on Saturday stated that the financial situation was critical but still the government had succeeded in paying salaries by January 5. The meeting will also be discussing the modalities of initiating investigation into the alleged irregularities and corruption in the Kaleshwaram project. This meeting is also expected to discuss the names of aspirants for the MLC elections, filling up of nominated posts, etc.