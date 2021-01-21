7 dead, 14 injured in accident in Nalgonda

A Pally (Nalgonda): Seven persons including an auto driver died, while another 14 were injured in a gruesome accident in Pedda Adiserla Pally (PA Pally) mandal in the district on Thursday evening. All the injured were shifted to Devarakonda Government

Hospital.

According to sources, a container lorry was speeding through Nagarjuna Sagar – Hyderabad highway near SR petrol bunk at Angadipeta stage of PA Pally mandal. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided an auto coming from opposite direction. Seven people including the auto driver died in the crash. Another 14 persons were injured and condition of many of the injured is said to be critical.

The deceased were identified as auto driver Kottam Mallesham (40), Nomala Peddamma, Nomala Saidamma, Kottam Peddamma (50), Godugu Iddamma (48), Kottam Chandramma, who died on the spot and Nomula Anjamma (50) died while undergoing treatment in hospital.

it came to know that auto driver Mallesh, his wife Chandramma and his mother Peddamma died in the mishap.

District SP Ranganath visited the spot and inquired police about the incident.

Deverakonda MLA Ramavath Ravindra Naik visited the government hospital in Devarakonda and consoled the injured and family members of the deceased.

He directed duty doctors and staff to provide best treatment to the injured. He directed the officials concerned to shift the injured persons, who are in critical condition, to Hyderabad. The accident information was brought to the notice of Ninister Jagadish Reddy and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for necessary help to the families of people, who lost their kin and injured in the incident.

Death toll is likely to increase as the condition of six injured was said to be critical.

Its learnt that about 20 women laborers of Chintabavi village of Devarakonda mandal were travelling in the auto and except the auto driver, all the injured and deceased were women.

The mishap took place while they were returning home after working in an agriculture field at Pothulur village of PA Pally mandal.

Police arrested lorry driver and took up rescue operation.

Devarakonda RDO Gopi Ram said the incident occurred when the auto with labourers was hit by container lorry when the auto was trying to escape bolero vehicle coming in opposite direction.