7 hurt after van returning from Sabarimala overturns on ORR in Hyderabad

Six Ayappa devotees along with a driver have suffered serious injuries after their van returning from Sabarimala overturned on Outer Ring Road in Shamashabad here on Thursday morning. The condition of the driver is said to be critical.

The mishap is said to have occurred when they were heading to Sangareddy district from Sabarimala. The van went out of control and rammed into the median at Kotwalguda. It is believed that the driver might have dozed off which led to the mishap. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Shamshabad police registered a case and are investigating.