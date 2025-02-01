71 child labourers freedom in operation smile XI in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy district : Everyone should work towards the goal of eradicating child labor 8 employers who employed child laborers registered

As part of the eradication of child labor in Wanaparthy district, the Central and State governments have ambitiously undertaken Operation Smile-XI to identify 71 children from across Wanaparthy district and reunite them with their parents, said District SP Ravula Giridhar IPS.

On this occasion, the SP said... To eradicate the child labor system, Operation Smile and Operation Muskan programs are conducted twice a year and missing/abandoned children, children working in various types of child laborers in grocery shops, mechanic shops, hotels, various companies and begging on the roads are identified and if they are child laborers, they are given counseling to their parents and handed over to them, or sent to a state home. As part of it, Operation Smile-XI program was launched across Wanaparthy in coordination with Wanaparthy District Police Officers, Staff and Child Welfare Committee, Labor Department, Education Department, Child Protection Department, Health Department, and various departments. Operation Smile-XI In Wanaparthy district, 69 boys and 02 girls, a total of 71 child laborers were freed and enrolled in schools, and a case was registered against 08 employers who employed child laborers, said Wanaparthy District SP Ravula Tribal IPS in a statement.

A special team of one SI and four staff members was formed in each division of Wanaparthy district to identify non-governmental organizations and conduct extensive inspections.

The SP congratulated the officers and staff of various departments who worked together with the police department to make Operation Smile a success.




























