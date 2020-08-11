80 crore fish seedlings to be released in water bodies in Telangana

Nirmal: Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Endowment Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy along with District Collector Musharraf Ali Farooqui released fish seedlings in Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Nirmal district on Tuesday.



The Ministers said the government aims to create wealth and bring back the former glory to caste-based occupations.

The fish seedlings were being released in projects and tanks for the development of fishermen and 80 crore fish seedlings will be released with a cost of Rs 5 crore in the State.

They reminded that the government is also supplying nets, mopeds and ice boxes to fishermen.

Later, both the Ministers had inaugurated animal husbandry medical camp at Packpatla village under Soan mandal and distributed deworming tablets for sheep. They also inaugurated Vijaya Dairy parlour in Nirmal town.