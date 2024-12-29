80 students take part in MUN conference

Mancherial: AModel United Nations (MUN) programme was inaugurated on Saturday at Slate CBSE School in Jannaram Mandal Centre of Mancherial district under the patronage of Slate Group of Schools Chairman Srikanth Reddy to enable students to develop global perspective, critical thinking and skills to express ideas confidently. Advocate P Sundar participated as the chief guest of the programme. He said, “Model United Nations is a programme that imitates the United Nations in which students become representatives of different countries and discuss and negotiate on global issues. Through this process, students will learn international relations, politics and problem solving”.

Chairman Srikanth Reddy said that in today’s internet era, students can brainstorm solutions to global issues like climate change, gender equality, education and peace building, develop life skills along with communication, collaboration, leadership and decision-making skills through MUN.

More than 80 students enthusiastically participated in the event and held discussions in Lok Sabha, UNHRC, ECOSOC committees. It was a great platform to develop public speaking, debating skills, and collaboration capabilities. Shreyas Reddy (Lok Sabha), Suprith Reddy (UNHRC), and Vallabha Reddy (ECOSOC) served as the chairmen of these committees. Under their guidance, the students participated in the discussions and found thoughtful solutions.