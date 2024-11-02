80K staffers to undertake caste census survey

Hyderabad: The State government has made elaborate arrangements for the caste census from November 6 spanning three weeks, using the services of staff of primary school and MRCs to complete the survey instructions.

The government intends to utilise the services of at least 80,000 employees of MROK, MDOS, MPOs, Asha and Anganwadi workers including teachers to complete the survey. However, in this regard, least preference is being given for teachers as there is an acute shortage of staff, and also not to cause any hindrance to teaching in schools.

The officials said that the services of 36,559 Secondary Grade Teachers. 3,414 Primary School Head Masters working in primary schools throughout the State, 6,256 staff of MRCs and around 2,000 Ministerial staff of Government, MPP/ZPP and Aided Schools in the cadre of Typist Record Assistant, Junior Assistant, Senior Assistants are to be utilised for the purpose of conducting the survey.

The official further said that, in order to utilise the services of SGTs and PSHMs of primary schools to conduct the caste census survey, Government has decided to run the primary schools for half day ie., from 9 am to 1pm and the students may be let-off after serving Mid-Day Meals as per schedule. Thereafter, the drafted SGTs and PSHMs should attend the enumeration duties in coordination with Planning Department.

However, the services of Secondary Grade Teachers who were working in Upper Primary Schools and High Schools were exempted from these enumeration duties and these schools shall function as per schedule. The drafted staff should attend the enumeration duties for the whole day as per the instructions of the Planning Department on all the holidays and the planning Department shall pay the remuneration as per norms. The Director, School Education, Telangana, Hyderabad was asked to take necessary action accordingly.