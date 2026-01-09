BRS casting aspersions on CM to stoke T sentiment: Cong MP

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that the BRS is attempting to defame Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and provoke Telangana sentiment by falsely claiming that he is acting in favour of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the interests of Andhra Pradesh.

Reacting on Thursday to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comments on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project, Chamala alleged that the BRS was trying to corner Revanth Reddy over the Krishna river water issue, particularly concerning the Palamuru–Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Banakacherla project.

Chamala recalled that Jagan had stated that during his tenure as Chief Minister, he held discussions with former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and illegally diverted Krishna river waters. Jagan had claimed that he succeeded in diverting more TMCs of Krishna water to Andhra Pradesh, but that Chandrababu Naidu failed to do so later. Jagan further said that Chandrababu Naidu backed down on the water issue after listening to Revanth Reddy. The MP said Jagan had openly admitted that during the BRS regime, Andhra Pradesh diverted more TMCs of water from the Krishna River than during the undivided state. According to Chamala, Jagan acknowledged that with KCR’s support, Telangana farmers were cheated.

Now, Jagan claims that Chandrababu Naidu stepped back because Revanth Reddy firmly insisted on safeguarding Telangana’s water share. Chamala alleged that KCR and Jagan colluded and illegally diverted Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna waters to Andhra Pradesh, causing severe hardship to farmers in south Telangana.

Chamala further recalled Revanth Reddy’s statement in the Assembly that he would never compromise on Telangana’s water rights, and asserted that the Chief Minister remains committed to protecting the State’s interests.