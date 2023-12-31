83rd Numaish begins tomorrow

Hyderabad: The 83rd All India Industrial Exhibition will kick-start from January 1, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to media persons at Exhibition Grounds on Saturday, Minister for IT & Industries and president of Exhibition Society D Sridhar Babu while informing about the launch of exhibition, said that the government and the Exhibition Society have made all the foolproof arrangements for making sure no untoward incident takes place.

The Minister stressed that it was made mandatory that visitors wear masks due to Covid threat. While emphasising that the society was service motive, he welcomed those who are setting up the stalls in the historic grounds. He also said that the society will be offering all the support to the traders till the end of the exhibition on February 15. This year, the Exhibition Society has decided to price the ticket at Rs 40. Arrangements are also made for senior citizens who can now bring inside their vehicles between 11 am to 3 pm. A special ticket counter is also set up for Metro Rail travellers.