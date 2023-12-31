Live
- England are right in arriving late in India ahead of Test series opener: Stuart Broad
- Being overly optimistic may lead to poor decision-making: Study
- 2023: MP saw lot of drama & action, tragedies and a change too
- Mann Ki Baat: PM urges people to take part in 'Ram Bhajan' drive ahead of temple launch
- Legal Circles Dt. 31-12-2023
- Navy enhances surveillance in North, Central Arabian sea & Gulf of Aden
- 'We respect all but fear none', says Jhingan as fans light up Doha with welcome chants
- 5.0-magnitude quake hits Indonesia
- Pakistan poll panel rejects nomination papers of PTI bigwigs, party cries foul
- Housing scheme: CM instructs officials to submit proposals
Just In
83rd Numaish begins tomorrow
Masks made mandatory for visitors: Minister D Sridhar
Hyderabad: The 83rd All India Industrial Exhibition will kick-start from January 1, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
Speaking to media persons at Exhibition Grounds on Saturday, Minister for IT & Industries and president of Exhibition Society D Sridhar Babu while informing about the launch of exhibition, said that the government and the Exhibition Society have made all the foolproof arrangements for making sure no untoward incident takes place.
The Minister stressed that it was made mandatory that visitors wear masks due to Covid threat. While emphasising that the society was service motive, he welcomed those who are setting up the stalls in the historic grounds. He also said that the society will be offering all the support to the traders till the end of the exhibition on February 15. This year, the Exhibition Society has decided to price the ticket at Rs 40. Arrangements are also made for senior citizens who can now bring inside their vehicles between 11 am to 3 pm. A special ticket counter is also set up for Metro Rail travellers.