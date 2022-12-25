84 per cent polling in CESS election at sircilla

Sircilla: Elections for 15 director posts of Rajanna Sircilla District Co-operative Electric Supply Society (CESS) elections passed off peacefully on Saturday.

In this election, 87,130 consumers enrolled while 73,189 people exercised their right to vote. State Co-operative Election Authority official Sumitra said that 84 per cent polling has been registered across the district.

As per the officials, for the first position in Sircilla has 8,161 voters and 6,292 people have exercised their right to vote and 77 per cent polling has been registered, while for the second position 5,454 voters had cast their votes of the total 7,179 enrolled.

In Tangallapalli mandal, the voting percentage was 88, in Illanthakunta mandal 90 per cent, in Gambharaopet mandal 89 per cent, in Ellareddypet mandal 84 per cent, in Veernapalli mandal, 90 per cent, in Chandurthi mandal 84 per cent, in Rudrangi mandal 82 per cent, in Konaraopet mandal 87 per cent and in Boinpally mandal 85 per cent voting took place.

In Vemulawada, for the first position 75 per cent, Vemulawada second position 90 per cent and in Vemulawada rural mandal 86 per cent votes were cast. Vemulawada first position had the least polling of 75 per cent, while Illanthakunta, Veernapalli and Vemulawada second places had the highest turnout with 90 per cent.

Collector, State Co-operative Election Commission Authority Officer Sumitra and Election Officer B Mamata monitored the election polling process.