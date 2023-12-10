8th class boy dies after being hit by electric pole in MMTS train

Hyderabad: An incident took place in Secunderabad where an 8th class student who was traveling by standing at the door of the MMTS train was hit by an electric pole and died. According to police, Banti, son of Sivakumar of Golnaka, boarded a train at Vidyanagar railway station along with his friends to visit Ellamma's Temple in Balkampet on Saturday.

While the train was passing between Sanjivaiah Park-James Street stations, the boy standing at the door was hit by an electric pole. As a result, Banti fell from the train and died on the spot due to severe injuries. Immediately after receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital Mortuary. A case was registered, and investigation started