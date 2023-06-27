  • Menu
8th class student found dead in boy’s hostel in Rangareddy

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to government hospital for post-mortem

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 8th standard student identified as Ranjith was found dead in a suspicious condition at Mahatma Jyotirao Poole Hostel in Abdullapurmet of Rangareddy District. Locals suspect that he hanged himself.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

