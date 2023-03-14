Hyderabad: 9 held for TSPSC question paper leak

Hyderabad: The Commissioner's Task Force central zone team, along with Begum Bazar police, apprehended nine persons for their alleged role in the leak of the question paper of theTelangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam scheduled to be held on Sunday.

According to the police, based on the complaint given by the Assistant Secretary (Administration), the case was registered at Begum Bazar Police Station. The main kingpin of the case is Praveen Kumar, personal assistant to the Secretary of the TSPSC head, Anita Ramachandran. He has been working in TSPSC since 2017. The arrested persons were identified as Pulidindi Praveen Kumar (32), Atla Rajashekar Reddy (35), Renuka (35), Lavdyavath (38), Kethavath Rajeshwar (33), Kethavath Neelesh Nayak (28), Pathlavath Gopal Nayak (29), Kethavath Srinivas (30), Kethavath Rajender Nayak (31). Police seized 4 pen drives, 3 laptops, desktop, 7 mobile phones, and an Ipad from the accused.

On Monday, acting on a tip off, the Task Force team apprehended nine accused who are involved in Cr no 64/2023 U/s 409,420,120 (B) IPC & Sec 66 (b) (c) & 70 IT Act, Sec 8 of Prevention of Examinations Malpractices Act of Begum Bazar PS, for (Data Breach) Stealing and leaking of TSPSC's A.E Question Papers for monetary benefits.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Task Force P Radha Kishen Rao said that Praveen Kumar has been working in TSPSC since 2017. A Rajasekhar Reddy has been working as Network Expert since November 2017 on an outsourcing basis as part of the team provided by Telangana State Technology Services (TSPS). Rajasekhar Reddy, being a Network Expert, has full information about all the computer systems in the office of TSPSC, and he has all the IP addresses of all the systems.

He said "Both of them managed to steal the data from the computer of the confidential section using the IT knowledge of Rajasekhar Reddy. They transferred the data to Praveen Kumar's pen drive and took a printout of the (civil) exam paper and General Studies paper and handed it over to Renuka and Dhakya Nayak by accepting Rs 5 lakh on March 2."

Later, another Rs 5 lakh was handed over to Praveen Kumar on 6 March after the exam was conducted. Rajeshwar Nayak, who is the brother-in-law of Dhakya Nayak, contacted his cousin Kethavath Srinivas, Police Constable of Medchal police station, and asked him to purchase the question paper since he was also writing various exams. However, he refused to purchase the papers since he was focusing on Sub-Inspector recruitment.

He directed them to contact Nilesh Nayak and Gopal Nayak who were appearing for the AE (Civil) Exam.

Accordingly, Rajeswhar Nayak contacted Neelesh Nayak and Gopal Nayak and took an amount of Rs 13.5 lakh from them on the assurance of providing a Question Paper. As promised, Dhakya Nayak and Rajaeshwar Nayak gave the AE (Civil) question paper to Neelesh Nayak and Gopal Nayak on

March 5.