90th birth anniversary celebrations of Father of Telangana Professor Jayashankar

Moinabad : Acharya Kothapalli Jayashankar Sir Jayanti, the father of Telangana nation and the inspiration of Mahagyani movement who expressed the aspiration of four and a half crore Telangana people to the world, the Telangana ideologue, Acharya Kothapalli Jayashankar, was celebrated in Moinabad mandal centre.

They paid tributes to his statue in the center of the mandal by placing flowers. State leaders of BRS party Kompalli Anantha Reddy, former sub-sarpanch of Ajith Nagar Srinivas Reddy, presidents of Mandal VishwaBrahmana Vishwakarma Santhosh Chari, Vadla Narasimha Chari, former presidents Krishnamachari vice-president Rajagopal, secretaries Venkatesh Chari, Ramesh Chari, former sarpanch Bhaskar Chari, Srinivasa Chari, Chinnaiah Chari were present in this event.





