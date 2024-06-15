91.92% qualify in TGICET-2024

Live
Just In
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)released the TGICET-2024 results on Friday, which provide admissions into MBA and MCA courses for the academic year 2024–25 in Telangana.
Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) released the TGICET-2024 results on Friday, which provide admissions into MBA and MCA courses for the academic year 2024–25 in Telangana. A total of 77,942 candidates (male 36,806; female 41,135; and one transgender) appeared for the examination.
Out of the candidates who appeared for TGICET, 71,647 candidates (91.92 per cent) qualified for the examination. Among the qualified candidates, 33,928 are male (92.18 per cent), 37,718 are female (91.60 per cent) and one is transgender (100 per cent). 66,104 candidates were qualified under the local category, and 5,543 candidates were qualified under the non-local category. Candidates can download their results on the official website, https://icet.tsche.ac.in/, said a senior officer, TGCHE.