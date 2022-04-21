95pc of govt job placements for locals, says Minister

Nizamabad: State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said that as a result of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's relentless efforts to put pressure on the Central government for a year and a half, 95 per cent local youth have been able to get jobs in job recruitment.

Minister Prashant Reddy lauded CM KCR for making changes in the Presidential directives and laying the groundwork for localisation in a bid to get only Telangana children in government appointments in the which has been achieved by fighting with democratic methods.

Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy on Wednesday launched pre-recruitment coaching under the auspices of the Police department for eligible young men and women from Nizamabad district in the wake of the government issuing notification for the recruitment of sub-inspector and constable vacancies in the Police department.

A total of 6,138 enthusiasts applied in the district and a written test was conducted and 979 were selected for pre-training on the basis of merit. The Minister said that training classes are being conducted for them by the expert faculty of leading coaching centres in Hyderabad.

Minister Prashant Reddy directed the organisers to provide quality study material. The inaugural programme of pre-recruitment coaching was held at the Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium in the city. Minister Prashant Reddy formally inaugurated the training centre along with MLC Rajeshwar, Collector C Narayana Reddy and Commissioner of Police KR Nagraj.

Similarly, the Minister launched specially-designed software that incorporates all the elements to be useful for 57 competitive exams entirely at his own expense.

Prashant Reddy recalled that the leader of the movement in 2001, K Chandrasekhar Rao had started the second phase of the Telangana Rashtra Sadhana Movement with a handful of people on the plank of funds, water and opportunities for recruitment only for the locals.

The Minister said that as a result of the movement, water and funds had been secured in the last seven years in a separate State formed through many sacrifices and struggles. Prashant said only KCR was able to divert Godavari and Krishna waters to fields by constructing lift irrigation projects in the shortest possible time.

"In seven years, the State's own revenue tax has gone up from Rs 23,000 crore to Rs 63,000 crore," he said. The Minister said that they made Telangana stand up in front of the whole country. Prashant Reddy explained that in the seven years since the formation of the separate State, 1.31lakh government jobs vacancies have been filled in stages and they too have taken care of the recruitment process so that 99 per cent of the Telangana youth get it.

The Minister said the government would soon issue notifications to fill the latest 80,000 vacancies. Minister Prashant Reddy said that he was happy that this is the first time in the country that such a large number of jobs have been taken up at once.

Candidates are advised to take advantage of the coaching currently being offered, he added. On the occasion, the Minister thanked the owners of Shiva Balaji Constructions, K Ellayya & Sons and Sri Sairam Enterprises for their financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for pre-coaching.

Collector C. Narayana Reddy said that the candidates from the district aspire to get the highest number of jobs in the zonal and multi-zonal posts in Nizamabad district in addition to the local ones.

The Minister presented certificates of appreciation to the staff of the Police IT Department who worked hard for the conduct of the merit test.

The event was attended by NUDA chairman Prabhakar Reddy, DCP Vineet, Additional DCPs Usha Vishwanath, Arvind Babu, Narender Reddy, Giriraj, ACP Venkateshwarlu, eminent educator Mariaya Goud and others.