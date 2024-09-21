996 persons nabbed red-handed by she teams during Ganesh Visarjan

Hyderabad: Ganesh Chaturthi is a major festival celebrated throughout India and in Telangana, Hyderabad, Kahiratabad Bada Ganesh attracts the devotees throughout the country, during this Ganesh Uttsav, SHE Teams nabbed a staggering 996 individuals within 11 days festival in Hyderabad for misbehaving with women devotees at Khairatabad Bada Ganesh and other crowded areas within the city.

These offenders were caught red-handed in the act, engaging in indecent behavior towards women in public spaces with Video/photo evidence. Petty cases U/s 70(c) of CP act and 292 BNS will be registered against them and produced before the magistrate along with the evidence, in some cases where the video evidence couldn’t be captured such individuals are counseled and warned strictly in presence of their family members.

Round-the-clock efforts of SHE Teams for the safety and security of all citizens, especially



