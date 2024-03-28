  • Menu
99.69 percent polling in Nagar Kurnool district

x
Highlights

Nagarkurnool: In the joint Mahbubnagar district MLC by-election, 99.69 percent polling was recorded till four in the evening in Nagar Kurnool district.

MLAs and MPs exercised their right to vote along with representatives of local bodies from Nagar Kurnool, Acchampeta, Kollapur, Kalwakurthy constituencies in the district.

Police have made tight security to prevent any untoward incident during the polling.

