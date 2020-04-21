A 12-year-old girl died after walking 150km for 3 days from Telangana to Chhattisgarh amid lockdown

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl has died after walking 150 km for three days from Telangana to her native village in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh amid of national-wide lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus.

The deceased identified as Jamlo Makdam, who worked in chilly fields at a village in Telangana and died at a close time in reaching her village. She along with 11 others had set on the long foot trip on April 15th, and the group walked for three days under the sizzling summer heat.

Jamlo collapsed just 14 km away from her home when she suffered excruciating pain in her stomach on Saturday. The doctors said that she was severely dehydrated and malnourished. Her coronavirus tests came out negative. Finally, her body was shifted to her village in an ambulance.

According to the deceased's father Andoram Madkam, the girl was working in Telangana for the last two months. He said that she had walked for three days and suffered from vomiting and stomach pain. The state government has announced Rs 1 lakh compensation for the girl's family.