A delegation from TS to study riverfront projects in Singapore & South Korea

Karimnagar: A delegation consisted of politicians and officials is scheduled to visit Singapore, South Korea and Oso to study tourism projects in those countries for developing Manair river front, said BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar, Minister Kamalakar and Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud, district Collector RV Karnan, senior official Rajat Kumar and Tourism MD Manohar Rao would be part of the delegation.

A special team leaving Hyderabad on Thursday evening will visit Singapore and South Korea to study the latest riverfronts there and the government’s objective was to have a more advanced Manair riverfront. CM KCR sanctioned Rs 250 crore additionally for the project, the Minister said.

Speaking to the press here, Mimister Ganugula Kamalakar said it was the government’s mission to develop the 24 TMC Manair Reservoir adjacent to Karimnagar as tourism destination. Constructing Manair riverfront covers a distance of 10 kms.

Big O fountain work has already started as part of MRF. Currently works were being done with Rs 410 crores. Of this, Rs 310 crores have been earmarked for Manair Riverfront and another Rs 100 crores for tourism works.

By August the first phase of the works would be completed and store the water to a depth of 12 feet. Big O Fountain was being built with Rs 72 crore out of Rs 100 crores allocated for tourism. Another 10 crores have been allocated for speed boats, Kamalakar said.