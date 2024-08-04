A distinguished portfolio of public service

Mancherial: Kokkirala Premsagar Rao, the MLA of Mancherial, is a distinguished figure in the political landscape of Telangana. Hailing from Dharmaraopet in Kasipetmandal,Premsagar Rao’s journey in politics is marked by significant roles and accomplishments.

His early political career saw him as a Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) member from 1999 to 2001, followed by a tenure as PCC secretary from 2002 to 2005. His dedication to public service was evident when he served as a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) board member from 2004 to 2006. Later, he served as the chairman of the DCCB bank for the joint district from 2005 to 2007.

Premsagar Rao’s influence extended to the legislative arena when he became an MLC of the erstwhile Adilabad district from 2007 to 2013. His dedication earned him a place as an AICC member from 2013 to 2023.

In the recent 2023 Assembly elections, he was elected as the MLA of Mancherial with an impressive margin of 66,116 votes. This victory underscored his popularity and the trust the people of Mancherial have in his leadership.

Kokkirala Premsagar Rao’s extensive experience and dedication to public service make him a prominent and respected leader in Mancherial.