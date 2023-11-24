A free 2-BHK house for KCR in Charlapalli jail, promises Revanth

Siddipet: ‘If the Congress party comes to power after the Assembly elections a free double bedroom house would be surely built for (CM) K Chandrashekar Rao in the Charlapalli prison, quipped TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, while addressing the ‘Congress Vijayabheri Sabha’ in Dubbaka constituency.

Reddy also said that arrangements would be made in the house for KCR’s son and daughter so that he could spend the rest of his life there. He made it clear that KCR’s alleged ill-gotten Rs.1 lakh crore would be collected before sending him to the jail.

The PCC chief told the gathering that the State, secured after a fight, has turned golden for KCR’s family, but it has become ‘bondala Telangana (full of graves). He accused the CM of grabbing 10,000 acres and diverting the funds meant for Dubbaka to Siddipet along with his nephew T Harish Rao. Reddy demanded to know from Harish and Minister KTR why Dubbaka was not turned into gold and why a party senior Ramalinga Reddy was not made a minister and also why injustice has been done to Dubbaka.

Referring to Muthyam Reddy, he said the latter was a spotless leader and that when his son was working in the US his wife used to do farm work. But KCR who got benefited by the agitation, and KTR, ‘who used to wash bathrooms in the US’ returned and started doing extortion ‘dandha’, the Congress leader alleged

Turning to BJP candidate and MLA Raghunandan Rao, Reddy wanted him to reveal what he did for the constituency. ‘Since he has not honoured promises made to people Rao has no right to seek votes’ and he got mired in party infighting’, he contended.

Describing BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy ‘as a guard of Dora KCR, the PCC chief sought to know why Dubbaka was not converted into a revenue division. He promised, while the government is giving Rs.2000 as monthly pension, the amount would be doubled after people ensure defeat of KCR, along with free bus travel for women in IndirammaRajyam, LPG cylinder for Rs.500, Rs.1 lakh for a girl’s marriage along with one tola gold, free 200 units of power for both farming and domestic use.’ Reddy criciticised KCR for claiming that the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme would be scrapped if the Congress comes to power and said not only farmers and, but even the poor would be given Rs.12,000 Rythu Bandhu’ benefit.