A grand reunion of alumni of govt UPS

Mahabubnagar: A reunion event of former students of Government Model Basic Upper Primary School was organized under the auspices of headmaster M A Basit. After a gap of 34 years, 10th class batch of 1989-1990 batch reunited. Former teachers Krishnaiah, Madhusudan Rao, Balreddy, Siddanna, Raghavendra Charry, Suvarna Latha, Bhanumurthy, and PET Hamid were felicitated by the students.

The teachers spoke about how the students had reached great heights and advised them not to forget their mother tongue and alma mater. The 1989 batch students were commended for organising the event with great effort. The former students numbering about 150 from India and abroad were overwhelmed with joy to meet their friends after so many years. They expressed their gratitude to the teachers who taught them and said that they would always cherish the memories of their school days.