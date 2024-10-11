A legendary figure in corporate world: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of eminent industrialist and a beacon of humility and compassion Ratan Tata. The country has lost a great man, the Chief Minister said, adding that the demise of Ratan Tata is a huge loss not only for the industrial sector but also for the entire country. In a post on X, the CM office said, “A visionary leader, humanitarian, and legendary figure in India’s corporate world, Tata’s life was an extraordinary journey of humility and success.

Ratan Tata is not only a great person who adheres to values and commitment in the field of business but also a symbol of philanthropy.”

Ratan Tata rendered countless services through Tata Charitable Trust and his services in the fields of education, medicine and rural development are commendable, Revanth Reddy said. Under his exceptional leadership, the Tata brand has soared to unparalleled heights, conquering new horizons and filling every Indian with pride and unmatched contributions to making India a global industrial power leaving an indelible mark, the CMO said. CM prayed to God to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to the grieving family.

