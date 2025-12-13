A Mahabubabad saga of ambition and loss

Hyderabad: “Moneydoes matter” and “Money makes many things” are age-old sayings, and in politics, particularly during elections, these proverbs hold true. Political leaders often spend lakhs, and sometimes even crores, of rupees to win elections, secure party tickets, or gain influential positions.

In the recently concluded first phase of the Panchayat elections, candidates from across political affiliations spent lavishly to woo voters, offering money, liquor, mutton, chicken, and other incentives.

Among them, Bhukya Kousalya, contesting for the Sarpanch post in Somla Thanda village, Mahabubabad Mandal, spent a substantial amount of money during her campaign. Unfortunately, she lost the election to Islavath Sujatha by a narrow margin of 27 votes.

Unlike many others who quietly accepted defeat, Kousalya reportedly went door-to-door demanding that voters return the money she had given them, asking them to take a pledge that they had indeed voted for her. This led to verbal altercations between her and the villagers. A political analyst commented, “Some candidates, like Kousalya, innocently distribute money thinking it will guarantee victory, without considering the consequences if they lose. Most others, who spend money, do not ask voters to return it, as easy money earners are rarely this earnest.”