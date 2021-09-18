A perfect blend of news, features

The Hans India has proved to be a perfect blend of daily news and features. It has been covering various issues of local, national and international importance with due space.

The Reader's Page in the Sunday edition is an additional attraction and providing a wonderful platform for aspiring writers. 'Womenia' is certainly the only kind of its features page in an English daily and has been highlighting the women-specific issues daily.

The City Hans and the pillar column in the editorial page are effectively catering to the needs of all readers. I wish the Hans India a very happy 10th anniversary.

Satish Reddy Kanaganti, Nalgonda.