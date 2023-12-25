A special postal cover for 100th anniv of late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy

Hyderabad: Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will release a special postal cover to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of legal luminary late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy on December 27, at AV College, in the city.

Justice Konda Madhav Reddy served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Courts and was Governor of Maharashtra.

Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Chairman of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy Foundation, said on Saturday, that the special postal cover being released in honour of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy, is a momentous occasion which captures the essence of his life and works and the values he stood for.

The programme will be presided over by State Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Telangana; Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group; Justice B Sudershan Reddy, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India; PVS Reddy, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle; Prof. Ramchandra Reddy, Former professor of Osmania University; VR Reddy; Justice MSK Jaiswal, several other sitting and retired judges, members from legal fraternity, MPs, MLAs among others to take part in the event.

Justice Konda Madhava Reddy (JKMR) Foundation

JKMR Foundation, a nonprofit public charitable organization instituted to commemorate the services rendered by Justice Konda Madhava Reddy on 5th February 1998. The JKMR Foundation has been organising programmes and projects to benefit the poor and deprived in the RR District of Telangana.

The Foundation has been at the forefront in encouraging research work in medical, legal, agriculture, cultural activities and other fields. Some of its initiatives include Rural Youth Training Programs; Health Camps, General Duty Assistant (Health) Training programs, Clean and Green programs, Justice Konda Madhava Reddy Memorial Lectures; and Hockey and Cricket Tournaments.