Live
- GVCF representatives call for conserving geddas, redesigning them
- Tirupati: Anganwadi workers stage dharna
- PK entry is bonus for TDP, says Anam
- Hyderabad: 3 arrested in Mahindra vehicle scam in city
- CM talks tough at Collectors’ meet
- 216 and 108 rounds of surya namaskaras to enter record, promote wellness
- Walking competition held for different age groups
- Aditya-L1 set to reach solar perch on Jan 6
- Private school dominance continues in Telangana
- It’s time to mask up, sanitise at frequent intervals once again!
Just In
A special postal cover for 100th anniv of late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy
Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will release a special postal cover to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of legal luminary late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy on December 27, at AV College, in the city.
Hyderabad: Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will release a special postal cover to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of legal luminary late Justice Konda Madhav Reddy on December 27, at AV College, in the city.
Justice Konda Madhav Reddy served as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai High Courts and was Governor of Maharashtra.
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Chairman of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy Foundation, said on Saturday, that the special postal cover being released in honour of Justice Konda Madhav Reddy, is a momentous occasion which captures the essence of his life and works and the values he stood for.
The programme will be presided over by State Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Telangana; Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group; Justice B Sudershan Reddy, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India; PVS Reddy, Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle; Prof. Ramchandra Reddy, Former professor of Osmania University; VR Reddy; Justice MSK Jaiswal, several other sitting and retired judges, members from legal fraternity, MPs, MLAs among others to take part in the event.
Justice Konda Madhava Reddy (JKMR) Foundation
JKMR Foundation, a nonprofit public charitable organization instituted to commemorate the services rendered by Justice Konda Madhava Reddy on 5th February 1998. The JKMR Foundation has been organising programmes and projects to benefit the poor and deprived in the RR District of Telangana.
The Foundation has been at the forefront in encouraging research work in medical, legal, agriculture, cultural activities and other fields. Some of its initiatives include Rural Youth Training Programs; Health Camps, General Duty Assistant (Health) Training programs, Clean and Green programs, Justice Konda Madhava Reddy Memorial Lectures; and Hockey and Cricket Tournaments.