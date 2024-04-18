A special ward is set up in the general hospital for the treatment of sunburn

Nagar Kurnool: On the orders of the district collector, a special ward has been set up by the medical and health department officials in the government general hospital on the rise of heat wave. The ward was inspected by District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Sudhakar Lal along with Superintendent Raghu of Government Hospital.

District Medical and Health Department Officer Dr. K. Sudhakar Lal said that the highest temperatures are being recorded in the districts, people should be alert in such situations, take care not to get sun stroke, and consult medical experts immediately if they face problems due to hot winds and sun. He said that all arrangements have been made at the primary health center so that no one should worry if the symptoms of sunburn are felt, and in case of emergency, a special ward with 20 beds has been set up for heat wave treatments in the government general hospital of the district.

In case of emergency, ice packs have been made available for special treatment in 108 vehicles for transportation to the district hospital and it has been suggested that the sunstroke victims should use the services of 108 vehicles.

General Hospital Superintendent Raghu, Program Officer Dr. Sainath Reddy and hospital doctors participated.