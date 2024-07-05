Bhadradri Kothagudem: A thorough investigation should be conducted in every case so that the victims get speedy justice, District SP Rohit Raju IPS visited Sujatanagar Police Station

Today District SP Rohit Raju IPS visited Sujatanagar Police Station. He examined the records of the police station. He personally inquired about the details of many cases.He advised that a thorough investigation should be conducted to ensure speedy justice to the victims who come to the station. He said that the surroundings of the police station should be kept clean. He advised that all the staff working in the police station should perform their duties properly according to the verticals. He said that strict action should be taken against the people who engage in unsocial activities within the police station.

DSP Rahman, SB Inspector Nagaraju, Sujatanagar SSI Zubeda and staff participated.