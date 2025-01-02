Live
- Vehicle in UP Minister’s convoy overturns, 5 hurt
- Dy CM Pawan to inaugurate Book Festival today
- Man kills mom, 4 sisters in Lucknow hotel, held
- Space eco to grow nearly 5 times to $44 bn: Minister
- 20 fishermen released by Lanka return
- DCA books 10x more cases in 2024 compared to ’23
- Cops track Dubai links of arrested ABT member
- 10 killed as truck rams crowd in New Orleans
- Centre clears plan for Dr Manmohan Singh's memorial
- Engineering student dies in hit-and-run case
A whopping Rs. 3,805 cr earned via liquor sales in December
Highlights
Hyderabad: The State experienced a significant spike in liquor sales in December, totalling Rs 3,805 crore. The period between December 23 and 31 witnessed the highest sales, reaching a staggering Rs 1,700 crore. This demonstrates an increase of Rs 200 crore compared to the same time last year.
According to the Excise Department, the surge in sales was because of the festive season and stockpiling for the New Year celebrations, which traditionally drive up demand for liquor across the State.
This year’s increase marks a clear trend of growing sales during the year-end holidays. December 30 witnessed the highest sale of Rs 402 crore.
