AAP eyes to become strong alternative to TRS and national parties in TS

Hyderabad: After a landslide victory in Punjab Assembly elections recently, the Aam Admi Party is now eyeing to gain power in Telangana. The AAP which is in power in two states Delhi and Punjab is planning to expand its wings in other states. Sources said that AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to visit Telangana on April 14th. It is believed that many leaders from various parties in the State are likely to join AAP on April 14. During his visit, Kejriwal is reported to meet the party leaders in the State and later launch a planned padayatra in all 119 constituencies.

After declaring Telangana as its southern gateway, the AAP is mostly focusing on becoming the strong alternative to the regional party TRS and national parties. The party is also planning to chalk out a strategy for the next Assembly elections and to strengthen the party unit after Kejriwal's tour of the State. It is believed that a team has already visited the National Capital where Kejriwal has directed South India AAP in-charge Somnath Bharti to step up the fight against the government's failures.

It is also reported that AAP has formed a search committee and it is headed by Indira Shobhan. It is said that the committee will focus on setting up a district-level committee and take party in mandals, towns, and rural belts.

AAP leaders are saying that they are aware of the problems and political situation in the State. They also said that the problem in State is similar to that of Punjab like jobs and paddy issues. Through the search committee, the AAP is planning to attract as many people into its fold. According to sources, the AAP will welcome many leaders into the party on April 14th.