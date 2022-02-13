Aap gande log ho: KCR to BJP

Bhongir: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP of behaving like "Rakshas and converting the country's top IT Hub Bengaluru into Kashmir Valley and thereby damaging the spirit of the country."

Addressing a public meeting on Saturday, KCR said the US has Christian majority but there is no religious fundamentalism there. But here the BJP was resorting to religion-based politics and was trying to divide people on basis of religion and was spreading hatred among communities. This kind of religious discrimination was never seen before, he said.

KCR said if this was not checked, country would turn into a graveyard. "This is not your father's property," he thundered. The chief minister said that no section of society had progressed during the eight-year BJP rule. "The BCs, the weavers, the poor, the farmers no one is happy," he said.

Alleging that BJP has no culture, KCR took strong objection to a comment made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. KCR said that Assam CM had asked Congress MP and AICC leader Rahul Gandhi as to whom he was born. Rahul belongs to a family where his grandmother and his father sacrificed their life for the country.

"Is this the BJP culture? Is this what Vedas, Ramayana have taught us," he said. It is the duty of opposition to raise certain issues in Parliament and as part of that, Rahul had raised certain questions during his speech, and this was the cheap reaction of BJP. He demanded that the Biswa be sacked. "Mera sar sharm se jhuk gaya... mere aankh se aansu nikle... ye galat baat hai. Ek MP ke sath aisa bol sakte kya.

Hindu dharm ko bech kar vote maagne wale aap gande log ho," he added. It may be mentioned here that the Assam chief minister referring to Rahul Gandhi's speech had said that Rahul asked the government to give proof that the vaccine was original, he sought proof about surgical strike. "I never asked him to give any proof that he was son of Rajiv Gandhi."