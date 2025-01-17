AAP will go BRS way, foresees CM Revanth

Hyderabad / New Delhi: As part of the Congress election campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced two promises to Delhi voters – Rs 500 per LPG cylinder and 300 units of free power. He affirmed that the AAP will face the same fate as its ‘partner BRS’ in the Delhi Assembly polls and that Congress was on its way to repeat Telangana’s feat.

While launching ‘Mehngai Mukt Yojana’ during a press conference in Delhi, Revanth Reddy, referring to Delhi liquor policy scam, dubbed both the political parties Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BRS as ‘partners’ in the scam. “We have defeated the partner in the liquor scam in Telangana. We came to defeat the main partner in Delhi now,” he asserted while responding to a question whether he would continue to campaign for Delhi polls.

The Chief Minister explained that all the guarantees which were being implemented in Telangana can also be replicated in Delhi if corruption is kept under check. “If corruption is controlled there will be enough money to spend on welfare schemes and all the guarantees can be implemented. Telangana under KCR’s rule was looted and the looting is now stopped. The funds are now properly utilised for people’s welfare,” he elaborated.

Revanth Reddy further said that Congress being the party with vast experience was much capable of handling funds better. He cited the example of achievements during former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit’s tenure. In contrast, he pointed out that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal failed to resolve issues concerning Delhi.

Blaming the Union government for Delhi’s problems, including that of worsening air quality, he said that it was the Union Government’s responsibility to earmark a special budget for the National Capital Region. Taking a swipe at the BJP government, Revanth Reddy felt that the Centre was able to send lunar missions but unable to resolve Delhi's pollution problem even in its third term. He said that this not only made the lives of Delhiites miserable, but also became a disappointing factor for those who wish to visit the national capital. “Modi has written off Rs 16 lakh crore of major defaulters. Whose money is this? Don’t you think that this money would have been better utilised for welfare programmes? Media never asks Modi about this. Common people are suffering because of the power struggle between Modi and Kejriwal,” Revanth Reddy observed. The Telangana CM promised the voters of Delhi that Congress with its Lok Sabha MPs would form a pressure group to ensure funds are directed for Delhi’s development. “Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, this pressure group will ensure funds are properly allocated. Since Kejriwal does not have the numbers in Parliament, he cannot create the type of pressure that Congress can do,” Revanth Reddy added.