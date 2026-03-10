Aayu Geriatrics opens in Kondapur

A new chapter in senior care began in the city with the launch of Aayu Geriatrics, a physician-led day care and wellness centre for the elderly at Kondapur. Founded by medical professionals Dr Aarathi Bellary and Dr Harika Surapaneni, the centre aims to provide comprehensive care that promotes healthy and active ageing.

The inauguration ceremony featured a traditional diya lighting and was attended by chief guests Mateen Ansari and Ananda Shankar Jayant. Aayu Geriatrics offers physician supervision, physiotherapy, yoga, cognitive engagement activities, and social interaction programmes designed to support seniors’ physical and mental wellbeing. The half-day structured programme aims to reduce isolation and improve quality of life for elderly citizens.

The founders said the centre seeks to create a safe and engaging environment where seniors can stay active, socially connected, and medically supported, helping them live their later years with dignity and purpose.