ABVP demands restoration of degree college ground

Nagarkurnool: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders demanded that the open ground belonging to the Government Degree College (Arts & Commerce), Sripuram Road, be restored to the college and a CC road of 30 meters be constructed for better access.

When local MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy visited the college, ABVP leaders submitted a memorandum to him regarding these issues.

ABVP State Executive Member Sanganamoni Bangaru Babu said, “The college ground has been encroached upon by unknown individuals, leaving students without a place to play sports. The encroached land should be reclaimed and handed back to the college.”

He also pointed out that the existing mud road leading to the college becomes severely damaged with potholes during the rainy season, causing great inconvenience to students. He urged the MLA to resolve these long-pending issues immediately.

The programme saw participation from ABVP State Executive Member Bangaru Babu, District Social Media Convener Prasad Kumar, and others.

