ABVP tries to block KTR's convoy

Karimnagar: Tension prevailed in Karimnagar town when members of Akhila Bharat Vidya Parishad (ABVP) tried to block the convoy of State IT Minister K T Rama Rao here on Tuesday. The incident had taken place when the minister who had come to Karimagnar to attend several inauguration programmes. The ABVP members rushed into the middle of the road to block the convoy of the minister demanding immediate resolving the pending problems in the education sector in Telangana.

However, the police swung into action and prevented any further escalation of the incident and arrested, and shifted the protecting ABVP members.

The arrested members demanded the State government immediately take steps to resolve the pending problems in hostels and Gurukul schools, releasing pending scholarships. Apart from that, the ABVP protesters demanded employment notifications to fill all government and teaching and non-teaching jobs in the education sector. Creating necessary facilities in the government schools, junior colleges and, degree colleges were among the other demands of the protestors.