ACB arrests TGSPDCL engineer, unearths massive illegal assets

Hyderabad: In a major raid, sleuths from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided multiple premises belonging to Ambedkar Erugu, an assistant divisional engineer (ADE) in TGSPDCL at Ibrahimbagh, and unearthed massive assets including a cash pile of Rs 2.18 crore.

The value of total assets unearthed is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore.

Swinging into action early Tuesday morning following a tip-off, the sleuths raided the house of the ADE and 10 other places belonging to him and his relatives. They found cash, movable and benami immovable assets, including flats, open plots, and cars from Erugu, who also ‘owned’ a chemical company. ACB officials registered a case of disproportionate assets against Erugu and charged him with having acquired assets by indulging in unlawful practices and dubious means during his service. They seized Rs 2.18 crore cash which was recovered from the house of a benami. Earlier, the investigation agency deployed nearly 12 teams across Hyderabad, including Madhapur, Gachibowli and other districts.

During the search operations, several properties including a flat in Serilingampally, a G+5 building in Gachibowli, a company in the name of Amthar Chemicals spread over 10 acres land, six prime residential open plots in Hyderabad, a farmland, two cars, gold ornaments and bank deposits were unearthed by the raid party. The searches, which are still underway, revealed that the officer had acquired properties by abusing his official position. The market value of his ill-gotten wealth is expected to be much higher than the official value. The accused officer has been arrested and was being sent to judicial remand.

Incidentally, he was suspended from service for bad conduct and being involved in irregularities a year back. However, the order was revoked within a few weeks.

“The raids were conducted based on the earlier complaints against Ambedkar. He colluded with the officials and accumulated illegal wealth worth crores of rupees,” said Anand Kumar, DSP, Anti-Corruption Bureau.