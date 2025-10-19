ACB Conducts Surprise Checks at Krishna RTO Check Post

Narayanpet: In a late-night operation, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials carried out surprise inspections at the Krishna RTO check post in Krishna Mandal of Narayanpet district.

According to sources, the ACB team arrived at the check post around midnight and conducted thorough inspections of official records and registers. The officials reportedly seized several important documents for further examination.

The sudden visit created a tense atmosphere at the check post, as officers on duty were taken by surprise. ACB officials completed their inspection and left after carefully verifying and taking key records.

Further details regarding the inspection and any possible irregularities are expected to emerge following the scrutiny of the seized documents.