ACB Court grants 3-day custody of Keesara Tahsildar, 3 others in graft case

Hyderabad: The ACB Court on Monday granted custody of Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraj and three others to the ACB investigation for three days in the graft case, ruling in favour of the agency which had arrested the Keesara Tehsildar while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 crores.



The ACB Counsel pleaded with the court for granting four-day custody of the accused for questioning, which the Court granted for three days custody from August

25-27.

Earlier, ACB officials caught Keesara Tehsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraj, Rampally Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Bongu Sai Raj and realtors K Anji Reddy and Ch Srinath Yadav, red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore for doing official favour in connection with a disputed land at Rampally Dayara village.

The ACB officials are taking the accused into custody on August 25 from Chanchalguda Jail. Moreover, the ACB officials will open the bank locker in the presence of Tehsildar Nagaraj to examine the stashing of more valuables.