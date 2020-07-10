ACB unearths Rs 3 crore worth assets from Shabad CI's residence in Hyderabad

ACB) officials on Friday unearthed Rs 3 crore worth assets from Shabad Circle Inspector's residence here at LB Nagar in Hyderabad. The officials also recovered property documents and are also verifying his bank lockers. The Anti-corruption Bureau () officials on Friday unearthed Rs 3 crore worth assets from Shabad Circle Inspector's residence here at LB Nagar in. The officials also recovered property documents and are also verifying his bank lockers.

The ACB sleuths arrested CI Shankaraiah and ASI Rajender and shifted them to ACB office in Nampally. Later, the arrested were taken to King Koti hospital for coronavirus tests.

CI Shankariah and ASI Rajender were caught red-handed by the ACB officials while they were accepting a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh from a farmer. The farmer, V Vijay Mohan approached the ACB after the policemen demanded the bribe for setting three cases registered against the farmer's family in relation to a land dispute.

Based on the complaint of the farmer, the ACB officials laid a trap and caught the policemen. According to the ACB officials, Vijay's uncle agreed to sell 4.5 acres of land to some people who approached him through Vijay. After the agreement, Vijay's uncle died and his wife sold the land to other people. Since then, a dispute erupted between both the parties and the one who bought the land filed three complaints against Vijay.

Two cases among three were pending trial. The arrested contacted the farmer recently and offered him to settle the cases and implement the court's order for a bribe. The policemen agreed to settle the dispute at Rs 1.2 lakh after bargaining.