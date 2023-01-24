ACD controversy goes across seas

Hyderabad: The Additional Consumption Deposit (ACD) drive by the Discoms has taken a new twist. The tenants are now raising several questions. They are also asking the owners who stay abroad to foot the ACD charges. The reason for this demand is that ACD will be treated as a deposit. So, the tenants are raising the question as to why they should pay the deposit amount and what would happen if they vacate the house? But the house owners say that since the ACD would be charged based on their power consumption in 2021-2022, they should only pay the additional charges.

Amidst this tussle, the owner of a house in Ramanthapur, who stays abroad, called the electricity official alleging that the Discoms were taking the consumers for a ride. This audio call is doing rounds on social media. He said he had already paid around Rs 3,000 the previous year. He was told that the connection was upgraded from one kilowatt to three kilowatts based on his consumption. The electricity official explained how the ACD works.

A consumer's power consumption from April to March (in a given financial year) is spread over 12 months. Then, the best two months or the highest of two months of consumption is taken to fix the ACD. He said the earlier collected money might be against the Load Development Charges (LDC).

Taken aback, he questioned the authority of the Discoms for a unilateral change to the service agreement entered at the time of obtaining the electricity connection. He demanded the official to show the agreement, terms and conditions in it. Charging a breach of trust and contractual obligation they threatened to move to consumer court.



He expressed his anger saying that the Discoms were making the life of a common man miserable and were looting them under different names. The electricity official expressed his helplessness and said that he was only implementing the decision taken by the company at the highest level and added he was also a victim of the ACD, and he paid it.