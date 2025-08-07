ACDS clinches top honours at UDAAN 2025

Hyderabad: The Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS) emerged as the top-performing institution at UDAAN 2025, held alongside the Hyderabad Dental Show (HDS) at HITEX Exhibition Centre recently. The event was organized by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) to celebrate and encourage student excellence in dentistry and the performing arts.

Maj Gen Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding, Telangana & Andhra Sub Area and Chairman, ACDS, lauded Dr. Mamta Kaushik, Principal, and her team for their exceptional showing at the event. He commended the students for their enthusiasm, discipline, and display of excellence across categories.

ACDS fielded a robust contingent of 42 students, including undergraduates from 2nd, 3rd, and final years, as well as interns and postgraduate students. The college’s representation was widespread across all categories—ranging from scientific paper/poster presentations, table clinics, quizzes, and debates to cultural events like dance, singing, and fashion shows.

Their standout performances led to an impressive medal haul – 18 awards in scientific competitions; 8 awards in cultural events; Overall 1st Prize – Best Table Clinic; Overall 2nd Prize – Debate (Scientific); 1st Prizes – Solo Dance, Duet Dance, Solo Singing; 2nd Prizes – Duet Singing, Group Dance.

The faculty of ACDS also contributed meaningfully to the event. Dr. Neha Mehra, Reader, Department of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, was invited to deliver a keynote lecture on “Endodontic Emergencies.” Additionally, five faculty members presented scientific papers and posters, while nine others were selected to chair scientific sessions, underlining ACDS’ academic leadership in the field.