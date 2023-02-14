Act on pending Prajavani applications, DC tells officials

Gadwal: District Collector Valluri Kranti on Monday ordered officials to immediately complete the pending applications on public grievances received at the weekly 'Prajavani' programme. Through a video conference she asked the tahsildars to verify every pending issue.

As many as 75 applications were received in the morning at the collector's office, including 69 on land issues under the Dharani portal. While five related to Aasara pensions and one to electricity.

The DC released a poster on financial services and banking literature. Additional collector Apoorva Chauhan, RDO Ramulu, LDM Ayyapu Reddy were present.