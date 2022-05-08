Active Opposition jolts a confident KCR

Hyderabad: With the BJP and Congress parties intensifying their political activity in the State, Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekar Rao is mulling to give a new direction to the electoral strategies of the ruling party to counter his rivals. A new action plan aimed at winning the next elections is likely to be announced by the TRS chief by May-end.



The padayatra by State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and recent Congress rallies and public meetings seem to have stirred the TRS to come up with new strategies to counter the Opposition onslaught. The TRS, which has been claiming of introducing several novel schemes like Rythu Bandhu for the benefit of farmers, does not want to give any chance to the Opposition to gain from their promises for the welfare of farmers.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress at its Warangal meeting had announced several announcements for farmers in the name of Warangal Declaration and the party leader Rahu Gandhi had asked Congress leaders to take it to the people. On the other hand, the BJP has been offering free health and education to all in the State.

KCR is said to be analysing these promises by the Opposition parties and has been closely watching the moves of the political opponents. He has also called for reports from districts on the latest political developments. Some senior leaders are also sending analytical reports on the assurances given by the Opposition and their impact on the party. The State BJP chief, who is on padayatra in Palamuru district, has been targeting the Telangana government repeatedly on the development of the old Mahbubnagar district. He also assured the people to resolve the plight of the locals if the BJP was voted to power.

The TRS has taken serious note of the Warangal Declaration, which said that it would scrap Dharani portal, introduce new revenue system and provide assistance to tenant farmers on par with land owners, who were benefitted under Rythu Bandhu and MSP hike to all agriculture produce. The party leaders are assessing the impact of this announcement on the farmers.

The TRS exuded confidence that farmers and poorer sections will continue to support the party as no other State government or the Union government had come up with so many welfare programmes for the farmers and poor.