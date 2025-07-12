Activist files PIL in HC to restrain govt from relocating OGH to Goshamahal

Hyderabad: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Telangana High Court against the government’s proposal to construct the new Osmania General Hospital in Goshamahal Grounds. The PIL has been filed by RTI activist G Ramu challenging the government’s decision and the Court issued notices to the government.

The PIL was filed by social activist and RTI activist G Ramu, who challenged the state government’s decision to relocate the Osmania General Hospital to Goshamahal Grounds. While hearing the matter, the High Court issued a notice to the state government and directed it to file a counter affidavit. Senior advocate L Ravichander appeared before the court on behalf of the petitioner. The previous government had decided to construct the new building without disturbing the heritage of the old building.

The Revanth Reddy government had proposed to construct a new Hospital in Goshamahal with a cost of Rs 2,700 crore with international standards and latest technology. The new Osmania Hospital will be constructed on 26 acres and 30 guntas of land with a built-up area of 32 lakh square feet. The present Osmania Hospital has 1,168 beds, while the new Osmania will have 2,000 beds. The new hospital will feature a 500-bed ICU. The current Osmania Hospital has 22 departments, whereas the new hospital will include eight additional departments.

However, the locals have been protesting against the government’s decision to relocate the hospital in the Goshamahal area. The locals formed Goshamahal Parirakshana Samithi to take up their agitation. The residents pointed out that the Goshamahal area is already choked with narrow roads and traffic woes continue to haunt them with all the major markets in and around the locality.

There is a big fish market at Begum Bazar adjacent to the Police Grounds, the biggest Kirana and plastic market is also in the area, which makes the road busy all day and night. The Industrial Exhibition held every year during January and mid February also adds to the traffic chaos of the residents in the area and bringing a big hospital would further choke the locality. The government had removed two petrol bunks from the Goshamahal road and also the horse training institute of the police department.