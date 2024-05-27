Actor Balakrishna calls on CM Revanth Reddy

  • Menu
Hyderabad: Actor-politician Balakrishna called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya and ‘God of the masses' for cine goers is said to have elaborate discussions regarding different issues concerning both Telugu States. The actor who represents the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is seeking re-election from the Hindupur Assembly constituency in AP for a third consecutive term.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes a few days before the counting of votes polled in the AP for Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. The actor is also the brother-in-law of TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was a ‘former colleague’ of Revanth Reddy, before the latter joined Congress.

