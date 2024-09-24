Live
Just In
Actor Mahesh Babu meets CM; donates Rs 50 lakh as flood aid
Superstar Mahesh Babu, known for his philanthropic efforts, made a significant contribution to the state’s flood relief activities. Today, he met...
Superstar Mahesh Babu, known for his philanthropic efforts, made a significant contribution to the state’s flood relief activities. Today, he met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad, where he handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh towards the CM Relief Fund. This donation is aimed at aiding flood relief efforts in the state.
During the meeting, Mahesh was accompanied by his wife, Namrata Shirodkar. The trio—Mahesh, Revanth, and Namrata—were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. CM Revanth Reddy expressed his gratitude, praising Mahesh for his generosity and support.
This public appearance has not only showcased Mahesh’s commitment to social causes but also given fans a glimpse of his transformation for what promises to be another blockbuster collaboration with Rajamouli.