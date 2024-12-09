Actor Manchu Manoj hospitalised

Hyderabad: Actor Manchu Manoj on Sunday was admitted to a hospital in Banjara Hills following an alleged assault at his residence in Jalpally, in the city outskirts. The incident reportedly occurred when unidentified individuals attacked Manoj at his home.

Accompanied by his wife, Manoj arrived at the hospital in a critical condition and was immediately taken to the emergency ward for treatment. Following the incident, the actor lodged a complaint with the police, seeking action against those responsible. The police are investigating the matter, and further details are awaited.