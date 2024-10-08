Actor Nagarjuna to Appear in Nampally Court Today Over Defamation Case

Hyderabad : Actor Nagarjuna is set to appear in Nampally Court today in connection with a defamation case. The court has directed the actor to record his statement regarding the case, bringing significant attention to the proceedings.

The case, which has garnered public interest, revolves around allegations of defamation, and Nagarjuna’s court appearance is seen as a crucial step in the legal process. The actor's statement is expected to play a pivotal role in determining the case's outcome.

As the proceedings unfold, there is growing anticipation over the court’s decision, with many keenly following the developments. Further details on the case are expected to be revealed after Nagarjuna's appearance in court.